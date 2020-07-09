All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

20818 West 100th Street - 1

20818 West 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20818 West 100th Street, Lenexa, KS 66220

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
google fiber
internet access
This is for renting ONE ROOM within a large home that has its own full bath & walk-in closet. I'm looking for a young professional to rent a 1 bedroom suite.

I have a beautiful, large home in Lenexa and I'm looking for a young professional that would be interested in renting out a bedroom with its own full bathroom. I've had past friends rent from me and they've used it as an apartment within a house. Obviously we share the kitchen, but I live in a 4,200 square foot home and there is ample space. As you can see by the pictures this is a fantastic home and I'll be a little picky about who I allow to live here. There will be a background and credit check along with one months deposit. I currently have a bed, dresser and night stand in the room if someone is looking for a furnished room (if not I'll just remove them). The background and credit check will be $25, but you can view the room first before doing that. I'll list the amenities below.

- All utilities included in rent
- Google Fiber internet (which is hardwired throughout the house, but also wireless)
- Google TV (I have standard channels and a sports package, but if you want HBO, etc... You'll have to pay extra)
- Netflix subscription available on all TV's
- Water, Trash, Gas, electric all included in rent (so literally one payment and that's it)
- Live in an HOA community that has a pool
- NO SMOKING - Sorry
- A large walk-in closet Plenty of storage
- Laundry is on same upper floor at bedrooms
- Restaurant style kitchen that is gigantic (has large Viking stove like you would only see in a restaurant) see pics
- Screened in porch off the kitchen which is great for morning coffee
- I have an exercise room downstairs w/ TV that you would have access to
- I take care of all lawn care and snow removal
- Bedroom alone is approximately 12' x 13' along with a full bathroom & walk-in closet

Contact Kevin at 913-314-3889
Single family home within an HOA location

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20818 West 100th Street - 1 have any available units?
20818 West 100th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 20818 West 100th Street - 1 have?
Some of 20818 West 100th Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20818 West 100th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20818 West 100th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20818 West 100th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 20818 West 100th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenexa.
Does 20818 West 100th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 20818 West 100th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 20818 West 100th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20818 West 100th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20818 West 100th Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 20818 West 100th Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 20818 West 100th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 20818 West 100th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20818 West 100th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20818 West 100th Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20818 West 100th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20818 West 100th Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.

