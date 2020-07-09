20818 West 100th Street - 1

Amenities

This is for renting ONE ROOM within a large home that has its own full bath & walk-in closet. I'm looking for a young professional to rent a 1 bedroom suite.



I have a beautiful, large home in Lenexa and I'm looking for a young professional that would be interested in renting out a bedroom with its own full bathroom. I've had past friends rent from me and they've used it as an apartment within a house. Obviously we share the kitchen, but I live in a 4,200 square foot home and there is ample space. As you can see by the pictures this is a fantastic home and I'll be a little picky about who I allow to live here. There will be a background and credit check along with one months deposit. I currently have a bed, dresser and night stand in the room if someone is looking for a furnished room (if not I'll just remove them). The background and credit check will be $25, but you can view the room first before doing that. I'll list the amenities below.



- All utilities included in rent

- Google Fiber internet (which is hardwired throughout the house, but also wireless)

- Google TV (I have standard channels and a sports package, but if you want HBO, etc... You'll have to pay extra)

- Netflix subscription available on all TV's

- Water, Trash, Gas, electric all included in rent (so literally one payment and that's it)

- Live in an HOA community that has a pool

- NO SMOKING - Sorry

- A large walk-in closet Plenty of storage

- Laundry is on same upper floor at bedrooms

- Restaurant style kitchen that is gigantic (has large Viking stove like you would only see in a restaurant) see pics

- Screened in porch off the kitchen which is great for morning coffee

- I have an exercise room downstairs w/ TV that you would have access to

- I take care of all lawn care and snow removal

- Bedroom alone is approximately 12' x 13' along with a full bathroom & walk-in closet



Contact Kevin at 913-314-3889

Single family home within an HOA location