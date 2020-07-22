15310 West 93rd Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Beautifully cared for 2 story in desirable County Hill West. Gorgeous landscaping in the backyard with a shaded patio plus large deck. Inside you will find 3 living areas, a living room and family room on the first floor, and finished walkout basement. 4 bedrooms all upstairs, the master bedroom has a pocket door connecting to one of the bedrooms, could be an office or nursery. Home sits on a cul-de-sac!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.