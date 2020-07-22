All apartments in Lenexa
15310 West 93rd Terrace
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:43 PM

15310 West 93rd Terrace

15310 93rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15310 93rd Terrace, Lenexa, KS 66219

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautifully cared for 2 story in desirable County Hill West. Gorgeous landscaping in the backyard with a shaded patio plus large deck. Inside you will find 3 living areas, a living room and family room on the first floor, and finished walkout basement. 4 bedrooms all upstairs, the master bedroom has a pocket door connecting to one of the bedrooms, could be an office or nursery. Home sits on a cul-de-sac!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15310 West 93rd Terrace have any available units?
15310 West 93rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
Is 15310 West 93rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
15310 West 93rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15310 West 93rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 15310 West 93rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 15310 West 93rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 15310 West 93rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 15310 West 93rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15310 West 93rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15310 West 93rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 15310 West 93rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 15310 West 93rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 15310 West 93rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 15310 West 93rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 15310 West 93rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15310 West 93rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 15310 West 93rd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
