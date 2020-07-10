14103 W. 88th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cae6127071 ---- Welcome to this spacious home in a great Lenexa location! This home has 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has many excellent features including a large living area with vaulted ceilings and decorative ceiling fan. The kitchen is huge with newer appliances and tons of cabinet space, and opens into the living room. The serving counter between the two rooms makes entertaining a snap! The lower level is finished and includes a large bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room. The large back yard is fenced and houses a clever covered patio with an additional storage room to the rear, and a large deck just off the kitchen. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, schedule your showing today! Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc. Available: September 17, 2019 Lease Term: 12 or 18 Months Utilities Included in Rent: None Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit