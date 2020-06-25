13837 West 110th Terrace

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

Cute, 1.5 story home in Lenexa close to College Blvd! Large walk-out basement has full bedroom and bath + workshop. Tons of updates throughout and unique features. Master bedroom and laundry on main floor. Beautiful laminate flooring in great room, dining room, and master. Gorgeous built ins. Large bedrooms on second floor and Google fiber ready!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.