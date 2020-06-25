All apartments in Lenexa
13837 West 110th Terrace
13837 West 110th Terrace

13837 West 110th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13837 West 110th Terrace, Lenexa, KS 66215

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Cute, 1.5 story home in Lenexa close to College Blvd! Large walk-out basement has full bedroom and bath + workshop. Tons of updates throughout and unique features. Master bedroom and laundry on main floor. Beautiful laminate flooring in great room, dining room, and master. Gorgeous built ins. Large bedrooms on second floor and Google fiber ready!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13837 West 110th Terrace have any available units?
13837 West 110th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 13837 West 110th Terrace have?
Some of 13837 West 110th Terrace's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13837 West 110th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13837 West 110th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13837 West 110th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 13837 West 110th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 13837 West 110th Terrace offer parking?
No, 13837 West 110th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 13837 West 110th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13837 West 110th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13837 West 110th Terrace have a pool?
No, 13837 West 110th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 13837 West 110th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13837 West 110th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13837 West 110th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 13837 West 110th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13837 West 110th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 13837 West 110th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
