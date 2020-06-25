All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
9348 Minnesota Avenue
Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:47 AM

9348 Minnesota Avenue

9348 Minnesota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9348 Minnesota Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9348 Minnesota Avenue have any available units?
9348 Minnesota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9348 Minnesota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9348 Minnesota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9348 Minnesota Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9348 Minnesota Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9348 Minnesota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9348 Minnesota Avenue offers parking.
Does 9348 Minnesota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9348 Minnesota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9348 Minnesota Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9348 Minnesota Avenue has a pool.
Does 9348 Minnesota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9348 Minnesota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9348 Minnesota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9348 Minnesota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9348 Minnesota Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9348 Minnesota Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

