All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 81 South 18th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
81 South 18th Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:04 PM

81 South 18th Street

81 South 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

81 South 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102
Riverview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lease this updated 1 bedroom house in KCK, for what you'd pay for a duplex or apartment! This cute home has new paint, flooring, and other fixtures throughout. It also offers appliances at move in, main floor laundry, a basement for storage, covered front porch, enclosed back porch, central air, and a detached garage out back. There is an unshared driveway in the front of the house.

Vouchers: NO

$60 app fee
1 year lease: $695
2 year lease: $675
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 South 18th Street have any available units?
81 South 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 South 18th Street have?
Some of 81 South 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 South 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
81 South 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 South 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 South 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 81 South 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 81 South 18th Street offers parking.
Does 81 South 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 South 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 South 18th Street have a pool?
No, 81 South 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 81 South 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 81 South 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 81 South 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 South 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City