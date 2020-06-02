81 South 18th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lease this updated 1 bedroom house in KCK, for what you'd pay for a duplex or apartment! This cute home has new paint, flooring, and other fixtures throughout. It also offers appliances at move in, main floor laundry, a basement for storage, covered front porch, enclosed back porch, central air, and a detached garage out back. There is an unshared driveway in the front of the house.



Vouchers: NO



$60 app fee

1 year lease: $695

2 year lease: $675

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.