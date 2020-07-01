All apartments in Kansas City
6537 Sears Dr.
6537 Sears Dr.

6537 Sears Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6537 Sears Drive, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Check out on this cute 3 bed 2 bath house!

This cute home features stunning new hardwood flooring, a remodeled kitchen offering new countertops, a new sink, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The house also features newly refurbished bathrooms and a spacious back deck overlooking a private backyard.

This house is in a great location in western Kansas City off of State Ave. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5429944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6537 Sears Dr. have any available units?
6537 Sears Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6537 Sears Dr. have?
Some of 6537 Sears Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6537 Sears Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6537 Sears Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 Sears Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6537 Sears Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6537 Sears Dr. offer parking?
No, 6537 Sears Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6537 Sears Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6537 Sears Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 Sears Dr. have a pool?
No, 6537 Sears Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6537 Sears Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6537 Sears Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 Sears Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6537 Sears Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

