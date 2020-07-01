6537 Sears Dr.

Amenities
Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Check out on this cute 3 bed 2 bath house!
This cute home features stunning new hardwood flooring, a remodeled kitchen offering new countertops, a new sink, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The house also features newly refurbished bathrooms and a spacious back deck overlooking a private backyard.
This house is in a great location in western Kansas City off of State Ave. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5429944)