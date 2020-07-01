6537 Sears Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Check out on this cute 3 bed 2 bath house!



This cute home features stunning new hardwood flooring, a remodeled kitchen offering new countertops, a new sink, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The house also features newly refurbished bathrooms and a spacious back deck overlooking a private backyard.



This house is in a great location in western Kansas City off of State Ave. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5429944)