6146 Parkview Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

on't miss out on this gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath home. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpet, a renovated kitchen with new countertops, a complete set of stainless steel appliances, and beautiful white cupboards.



This house is in a great location in northwest Kansas City. It is right off of Highway 5 and close to the missouri river. It is also close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.



Add this house to your list of must-see properties!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.