All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 6146 Parkview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
6146 Parkview Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

6146 Parkview Avenue

6146 Parkview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6146 Parkview Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on't miss out on this gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath home. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpet, a renovated kitchen with new countertops, a complete set of stainless steel appliances, and beautiful white cupboards.

This house is in a great location in northwest Kansas City. It is right off of Highway 5 and close to the missouri river. It is also close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.

Add this house to your list of must-see properties!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6146 Parkview Avenue have any available units?
6146 Parkview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6146 Parkview Avenue have?
Some of 6146 Parkview Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6146 Parkview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6146 Parkview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6146 Parkview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6146 Parkview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6146 Parkview Avenue offer parking?
No, 6146 Parkview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6146 Parkview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6146 Parkview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6146 Parkview Avenue have a pool?
No, 6146 Parkview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6146 Parkview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6146 Parkview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6146 Parkview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6146 Parkview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City