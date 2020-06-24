Amenities

5321 Roswell Ave, Kansas City, KS 66104



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/857149?source=marketing



To apply, visit www.mrekc.com



Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car detached garage in the Budy Heights neighborhood of Kansas City, KS. Refinished hardwood flooring. Fully updated kitchen with new flooring, cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Both bathrooms have been updated with new flooring, vanities, tile shower surround and fixtures. Additionally features washer/dryer hook ups, unfinished basement and fenced yard.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



