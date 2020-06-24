All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
5321 Roswell Ave
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:43 AM

5321 Roswell Ave

5321 Roswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5321 Roswell Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5321 Roswell Ave, Kansas City, KS 66104

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/857149?source=marketing

To apply, visit www.mrekc.com

Newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car detached garage in the Budy Heights neighborhood of Kansas City, KS. Refinished hardwood flooring. Fully updated kitchen with new flooring, cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Both bathrooms have been updated with new flooring, vanities, tile shower surround and fixtures. Additionally features washer/dryer hook ups, unfinished basement and fenced yard.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

