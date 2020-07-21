All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 5 2019 at 6:05 PM

5101 Douglas Avenue

5101 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Douglas Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Adorable 4 bedroom, 1 bath raised ranch in KCK! You'll have to see this home to appreciate all it has to offer. Open kitchen with black appliances, as well as ample cabinet and counter top space. Awesome bathroom with double sink vanity, bathtub AND shower for your convenience. Master Bedroom offers ceiling fan and 6 panel doors. Home has a 1-car attached garage and is ready to be occupied. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
5101 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 5101 Douglas Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 Douglas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5101 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 5101 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 5101 Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5101 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Douglas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
