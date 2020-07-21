5101 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 4 bedroom, 1 bath raised ranch in KCK! You'll have to see this home to appreciate all it has to offer. Open kitchen with black appliances, as well as ample cabinet and counter top space. Awesome bathroom with double sink vanity, bathtub AND shower for your convenience. Master Bedroom offers ceiling fan and 6 panel doors. Home has a 1-car attached garage and is ready to be occupied. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.