4443 Eaton St.

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Check out this gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath house while you still can.
This home features beautiful new hardwood flooring, new carpeting, a new kitchen backsplash, plenty of natural light, and a spacious back deck.
This house is in a great location in south Kansas City right next to Midtown, West Plaza and old Westport right off of highway 169
-There will be a fridge provided with this house
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5145429)