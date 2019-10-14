All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4443 Eaton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4443 Eaton St.
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

4443 Eaton St.

4443 Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4443 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Check out this gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath house while you still can.

This home features beautiful new hardwood flooring, new carpeting, a new kitchen backsplash, plenty of natural light, and a spacious back deck.

This house is in a great location in south Kansas City right next to Midtown, West Plaza and old Westport right off of highway 169

-There will be a fridge provided with this house
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5145429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 Eaton St. have any available units?
4443 Eaton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4443 Eaton St. have?
Some of 4443 Eaton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 Eaton St. currently offering any rent specials?
4443 Eaton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 Eaton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4443 Eaton St. is pet friendly.
Does 4443 Eaton St. offer parking?
No, 4443 Eaton St. does not offer parking.
Does 4443 Eaton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4443 Eaton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 Eaton St. have a pool?
No, 4443 Eaton St. does not have a pool.
Does 4443 Eaton St. have accessible units?
No, 4443 Eaton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 Eaton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4443 Eaton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City