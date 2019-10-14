4443 Eaton St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Check out this gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath house while you still can.



This home features beautiful new hardwood flooring, new carpeting, a new kitchen backsplash, plenty of natural light, and a spacious back deck.



This house is in a great location in south Kansas City right next to Midtown, West Plaza and old Westport right off of highway 169



-There will be a fridge provided with this house

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5145429)