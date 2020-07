Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Cute bungalow just two blocks from KU Med. Hardwood floors. Spacious living and dining room. Shared driveway, but separate parking behind house. Fenced yard.



House occupied through the end of June. Can view house in video tour. Email for link.



Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard work. Pets allowed with separate non-refundable pet deposit and pet rent of $25 per pet, per month.

Great neighborhood just blocks from KU Med, Westport, 39th Street, The Plaza.