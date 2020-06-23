All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

414 Walker Avenue

414 Walker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

414 Walker Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66101
Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fd6dad0da ----
~~~MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $299 first month rent with a 13 month lease! LIMITED TIME ONLY!~~~Tons of room to move around in this house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom has its own master bathroom! Large 2-car garage and generous fenced yard. Rent this house before it\'s gone!

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 414 Walker Avenue have any available units?
414 Walker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Walker Avenue have?
Some of 414 Walker Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Walker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
414 Walker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Walker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Walker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 414 Walker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 414 Walker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 414 Walker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Walker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Walker Avenue have a pool?
No, 414 Walker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 414 Walker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 414 Walker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Walker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Walker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
