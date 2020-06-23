414 Walker Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fd6dad0da ----

~~~MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $299 first month rent with a 13 month lease! LIMITED TIME ONLY!~~~Tons of room to move around in this house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom has its own master bathroom! Large 2-car garage and generous fenced yard. Rent this house before it\'s gone!



*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit