Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

3925 Springfield Street

3925 Springfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3925 Springfield Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home near KU Med!!! 1/2 off 1st months rent! - NEWLY REMODELED!!!

4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,500 sq.ft

FEATURES:
3 blocks from KU Medical Center!!!!
Beautiful hardwood floors
Stainless steel appliances
Fenced in backyard

Applications and scheduling appoints found at rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4652811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Springfield Street have any available units?
3925 Springfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 Springfield Street have?
Some of 3925 Springfield Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Springfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Springfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Springfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3925 Springfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 3925 Springfield Street offer parking?
No, 3925 Springfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 3925 Springfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Springfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Springfield Street have a pool?
No, 3925 Springfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3925 Springfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3925 Springfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Springfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3925 Springfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
