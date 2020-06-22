3925 Springfield Street

Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home near KU Med!!! 1/2 off 1st months rent! - NEWLY REMODELED!!!
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,500 sq.ft
FEATURES:
3 blocks from KU Medical Center!!!!
Beautiful hardwood floors
Stainless steel appliances
Fenced in backyard
Applications and scheduling appoints found at rentkc.net
Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.
