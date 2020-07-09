All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:06 AM

3846 N 123rd St

3846 North 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3846 North 123rd Street, Kansas City, KS 66109
Prairie - Piper-kc-ks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 BR/2.5BA duplex is located in top rated PIPER SCHOOL DISTRICT! Be the 1st to occupy this newly restored beautiful duplex. Fully redone KITCHEN, BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED LAMINATE/NEW VINYL FLOORING 100% OF HOME (no hassle to vacuum carpet), NEW PAINT, 100% FULLY REDONE BATHROOMS NEW EVERYTHING WITH TOP QUALITY FIXTURES, NEW SIDING and EXTERIOR PAINT, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, GREAT LOCATION AND SCHOOL DISTRICT. Basement is finished and great for storage with lots of storage space. A fantastic DUPLEX located in a very quiet subdivision in an excellent School district! (Small pets preferred). NEW QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN & BATHROOMS, Appliances (NEW) are all upgraded to STAINLESS STEEL. very easy to maintain and super clean. SQ.ft is an approximate and not exact. 2 Car Garage with ample space on the driveway. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sunshinely Visions LLC at 913-207-7852 (call/text) to learn more. . This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
We think the best part of this home is it’s location.  You are close to everything Kansas City has to offer within minutes - Legends, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Hollywood Casino, Speedway, Children's Mercy Park soccer stadium, Airport/Downtown KC (about 30 min) etc. PERFECT LOCATION.

* This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
* Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

 Submit Application $55 per applicant: avail.co/apply/Gt-Iv
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* Pet Fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

