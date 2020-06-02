2902 Eaton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 2 bedroom townhouse is conveniently located in the heart of KCK 1 mile from KU Med!



Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and a flat-top electric stove. Stainless fridge is available for lease if needed. A bar counter opens into the living room, which features a stone fireplace in the corner, and sliding doors leading out to the back yard.



Main level has new LTV floors that look like hardwoods but are much easier to maintain! Upstairs bedrooms have new carpet.



Lower level has garage for easy storage or secured parking. The laundry connections are in a room in the back of the garage.



This home just finished an interior rehab and is move in ready!



Please visit our website rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to set up your showing today!