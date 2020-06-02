All apartments in Kansas City
2902 Eaton St

2902 Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2902 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom townhouse is conveniently located in the heart of KCK 1 mile from KU Med!

Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and a flat-top electric stove. Stainless fridge is available for lease if needed. A bar counter opens into the living room, which features a stone fireplace in the corner, and sliding doors leading out to the back yard.

Main level has new LTV floors that look like hardwoods but are much easier to maintain! Upstairs bedrooms have new carpet.

Lower level has garage for easy storage or secured parking. The laundry connections are in a room in the back of the garage.

This home just finished an interior rehab and is move in ready!

Please visit our website rentingkc.com or call us at 913-583-1515 to set up your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Eaton St have any available units?
2902 Eaton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 Eaton St have?
Some of 2902 Eaton St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Eaton St currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Eaton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Eaton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2902 Eaton St is pet friendly.
Does 2902 Eaton St offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Eaton St offers parking.
Does 2902 Eaton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Eaton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Eaton St have a pool?
No, 2902 Eaton St does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Eaton St have accessible units?
No, 2902 Eaton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Eaton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 Eaton St has units with dishwashers.

