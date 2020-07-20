2822 North 101 Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This split level home is all electric with a fireplace in the living room. Grantite countertops and ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen along with all major appliances including a built in dishwasher and microwave. 4th bedroom is in the basment with a secondary living space aswell as th laundry room and a full bathroom with walk in shower. 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard with deck.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.