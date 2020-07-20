2822 North 101 Street

2822 West 101st Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66109 I-435 West Kansas City
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This split level home is all electric with a fireplace in the living room. Grantite countertops and ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen along with all major appliances including a built in dishwasher and microwave. 4th bedroom is in the basment with a secondary living space aswell as th laundry room and a full bathroom with walk in shower. 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard with deck. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
