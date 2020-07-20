All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2822 North 101 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2822 North 101 Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:09 PM

2822 North 101 Street

2822 West 101st Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
I-435 West Kansas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2822 West 101st Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This split level home is all electric with a fireplace in the living room. Grantite countertops and ceramic tile flooring in the kitchen along with all major appliances including a built in dishwasher and microwave. 4th bedroom is in the basment with a secondary living space aswell as th laundry room and a full bathroom with walk in shower. 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard with deck.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2822 North 101 Street have any available units?
2822 North 101 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2822 North 101 Street have?
Some of 2822 North 101 Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2822 North 101 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2822 North 101 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 North 101 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2822 North 101 Street is pet friendly.
Does 2822 North 101 Street offer parking?
Yes, 2822 North 101 Street offers parking.
Does 2822 North 101 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 North 101 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 North 101 Street have a pool?
No, 2822 North 101 Street does not have a pool.
Does 2822 North 101 Street have accessible units?
No, 2822 North 101 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 North 101 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2822 North 101 Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with BalconiesKansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale
Victory Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City