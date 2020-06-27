All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2606 Malone Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2606 Malone Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

2606 Malone Dr

2606 Malone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2606 Malone Drive, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious ranch home near 47th & Parallel.

This home has been beautifully updated!
Dark wood cabinets, granite countertops and custom tile work in the kitchen. Warm frieze carpet throughout the living areas. Inviting paint colors ready to welcome you home.

Dual HVAC system will keep you comfortable through summer heat and winter cold.

Great yard with plenty of space for kids or pets to play!

We do permit pets, with applicable fees based on the size of the animal.

Click on the link in this page to schedule a showing, or give us a call at 913-583-1515!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Malone Dr have any available units?
2606 Malone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Malone Dr have?
Some of 2606 Malone Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Malone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Malone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Malone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Malone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Malone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Malone Dr offers parking.
Does 2606 Malone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Malone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Malone Dr have a pool?
No, 2606 Malone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Malone Dr have accessible units?
No, 2606 Malone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Malone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Malone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City