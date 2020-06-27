2606 Malone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious ranch home near 47th & Parallel.



This home has been beautifully updated!

Dark wood cabinets, granite countertops and custom tile work in the kitchen. Warm frieze carpet throughout the living areas. Inviting paint colors ready to welcome you home.



Dual HVAC system will keep you comfortable through summer heat and winter cold.



Great yard with plenty of space for kids or pets to play!



We do permit pets, with applicable fees based on the size of the animal.



Click on the link in this page to schedule a showing, or give us a call at 913-583-1515!