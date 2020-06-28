1875 South Coy Street

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated

3 bedroom / 2 bath house for rent - Fresh paint and updated interior - great house for rent - 3 bedroom/ 2 bath w/ carport



$900 Rent / $900 security deposit



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal done on case by case basis

- No Housing Vouchers



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



