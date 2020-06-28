All apartments in Kansas City
Location

1875 South Coy Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Shawnee Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 bedroom / 2 bath house for rent - Fresh paint and updated interior - great house for rent - 3 bedroom/ 2 bath w/ carport

$900 Rent / $900 security deposit

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal done on case by case basis
- No Housing Vouchers

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5587812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 South Coy Street have any available units?
1875 South Coy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1875 South Coy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1875 South Coy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 South Coy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1875 South Coy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1875 South Coy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1875 South Coy Street offers parking.
Does 1875 South Coy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 South Coy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 South Coy Street have a pool?
No, 1875 South Coy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1875 South Coy Street have accessible units?
No, 1875 South Coy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 South Coy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1875 South Coy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1875 South Coy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1875 South Coy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
