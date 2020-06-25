2 bedroom 1 bath washer/dryer included. Tile floors and shower surround . Granite counters. google fiber. hardwood floors New appliances. Off street parking. Locked coded entry doors. Door valet. That allows guest to enter the building without leaving your apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have any available units?
1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.