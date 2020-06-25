All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A
Last updated May 19 2019 at 5:14 AM

1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A

1433 N 55th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1433 N 55th Dr, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
valet service
2 bedroom 1 bath washer/dryer included. Tile floors and shower surround . Granite counters. google fiber. hardwood floors New appliances.
Off street parking. Locked coded entry doors. Door valet. That allows guest to enter the building without leaving your apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have any available units?
1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have?
Some of 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A offers parking.
Does 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have a pool?
No, 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 N, 55th Dr. Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City