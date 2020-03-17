All apartments in Gardner
808 E Parma Way

808 Parma Way · No Longer Available
Location

808 Parma Way, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Gardner-Showing NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1200721?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

New Carpet and Amazing Wood Floor in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in Parma. Great Room offers a brick Fireplace for those cold winter evenings. Eat-In Kitchen is a great space to entertain family and friends. Lower Level Family Room makes for a great media space - 2nd Bathroom conveniently located in the lower level. Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms and Walk-In Closets in 2 of the 3 Bedrooms. Oversized Deck and Fenced Back Yard.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5449886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 E Parma Way have any available units?
808 E Parma Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 E Parma Way have?
Some of 808 E Parma Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 E Parma Way currently offering any rent specials?
808 E Parma Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 E Parma Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 E Parma Way is pet friendly.
Does 808 E Parma Way offer parking?
Yes, 808 E Parma Way offers parking.
Does 808 E Parma Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 E Parma Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 E Parma Way have a pool?
No, 808 E Parma Way does not have a pool.
Does 808 E Parma Way have accessible units?
No, 808 E Parma Way does not have accessible units.
Does 808 E Parma Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 E Parma Way does not have units with dishwashers.
