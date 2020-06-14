Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Gardner, KS with garage

Gardner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
592 South Walnut Street
592 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the corner lot/split entry/2 car garage, 6ft privacy fence, tray ceilings and electric fireplace in the living room. There is a walk-in closet in the master with built ins.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
818 E Parma Way
818 Parma Way, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1305 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed Home - Remodeled 3 Bed home with lots of updates. Granite Counter tops in the kitchen with lots of cabinets. Nice Great Room on the lower level that walks in from the driveway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
388 W Madison St
388 West Madison Avenue, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2795 sqft
Extraordinary Gardner Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740283?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
731 S Mulberry Street
731 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* This gorgeous brand new four bedroom, two bath home is located in Gardner, Kansas and close to local restaurants, gym, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15946 S. Skyview Lane
15946 S Skyview Ln, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Hard to Find Olathe Condo-Available in JUNE!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$917
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Ridgeview
33 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
5 Units Available
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
953 sqft
A new community that offers centralized access to virtually everything, these units offer amenities like upscale interior finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies and more. The community offers a playground and entertainment room.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Saddlewood
10 Units Available
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,100
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Verified

Last updated June 8 at 08:04pm
7 Units Available
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$930
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the rolling foothills of Johnson County and surrounded by picturesque landscaping, Stonepost Lakeside offers every luxury, activity, and convenience at your fingertips.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$941
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Havencroft
1 Unit Available
1716 East Cedar Street
1716 East Cedar Street, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$895
835 sqft
Schedule a self guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1527334?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Devonshire
1 Unit Available
13033 S. Cardiff St
13033 South Cardiff Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1512 sqft
13033 S. Cardiff St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Olathe Home-Available EARLY JULY!! - Never too soon to start shopping!! Get on the waiting list here: Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21670 w 124th Street
21670 W 124th St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
21670 w 124th Street Available 07/09/20 {21670} Olathe Townhome + New Flooring and Interior Paint Prior to Move In!! + Exterior Maint.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14030 S Brougham Drive
14030 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
14030 S Brougham Drive Available 08/07/20 {14030} Walk to Briarwood Elementary + Fenced Yard & Lawn Maint Provided + Google Fiber Includ. - Wonderful Atrium Split available for lease.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20600 W 123rd Court
20600 West 123rd Court, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
Spacious Updated Olathe NW Schools Home - Property Id: 298776 Fabulous 3-car garage, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled on a cul-de-sac in Olathe Northwest HS boundaries.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12222 South Sycamore
12222 South Sycamore Street, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
12222 South Sycamore Available 07/15/20 Great Olathe location - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent in the heart of Olathe near 123rd and Strang Line and close to all of the restaurants and shops on 119th Street.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1415 E 153 Terrace
1415 East 153rd Terrace, Olathe, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1978 sqft
Spacious, Bright and Remodeled 2 Story 4BR 3.5BA - Property Id: 292641 Spacious, Bright and Remodeled 2 Story Home 4 Bedroom / 3.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28195 W 83rd St
28195 West 83rd Street, Johnson County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2908 sqft
Come and enjoy this gorgeous home between DeSoto and K-7! Spanish-style home on huge lot.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
11141 S Woodsonia Rd
11141 South Woodsonia Drive, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1518 sqft
Gorgeous Olathe Townhome for Rent-Showing SOON!!! - Get on the waiting list here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245916?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Havencroft
1 Unit Available
847 S Lindenwood Drive
847 South Lindenwood Drive, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1224 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled between MidAmerica Nazarene University and Havencroft Elementary. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants.
City Guide for Gardner, KS

Gardner, Kansas, was originally founded at the point where the Santa Fe Trail, the California Trail and the Oregon Trail divided.

It was named, or so it's thought, as a way of honoring Governor Henry Joseph Gardner of Massachusetts. The city was founded in 1857 as a Free-Stater and was primarily a settling ground for people from Massachusetts. The city of Gardner is located in Johnson County, Kansas. According to the census of 2010, the city's populace was 19,123. The temperature variance throughout the year is pretty extreme -- with average highs in July of 89 degrees and lows in January of 19 degrees, you've either got to don a pair of short pants and a light top or wrap up in your winter woolies! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gardner, KS

Gardner apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

