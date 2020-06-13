47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gardner, KS

Gardner, Kansas, was originally founded at the point where the Santa Fe Trail, the California Trail and the Oregon Trail divided.

It was named, or so it's thought, as a way of honoring Governor Henry Joseph Gardner of Massachusetts. The city was founded in 1857 as a Free-Stater and was primarily a settling ground for people from Massachusetts. The city of Gardner is located in Johnson County, Kansas. According to the census of 2010, the city's populace was 19,123. The temperature variance throughout the year is pretty extreme -- with average highs in July of 89 degrees and lows in January of 19 degrees, you've either got to don a pair of short pants and a light top or wrap up in your winter woolies! See more