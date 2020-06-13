Apartment List
47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gardner, KS

Finding an apartment in Gardner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
771 S Cherry Street
771 South Cherry Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1625 sqft
771 S Cherry Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! This newer three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Plum Creek Community is a must see! This home features

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
775 S Magnolia Street
775 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
775 S Magnolia Street Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 1st! Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in Gardner! This home WILL NOT last long.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
822 S Mulberry Street
822 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
822 S Mulberry Street Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 1st! Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in Gardner! This home WILL NOT last long.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
756 S Mulberry Street
756 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1512 sqft
756 S Mulberry Street Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Don't miss on this beautiful home in Gardner - it will go FAST! Awesome four bedroom, two bathroom home with

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
17179 South Baxter Street
17179 Baxter Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1652 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
580 South Walnut Street
580 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
592 South Walnut Street
592 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the corner lot/split entry/2 car garage, 6ft privacy fence, tray ceilings and electric fireplace in the living room. There is a walk-in closet in the master with built ins.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
586 South Walnut Street
586 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1942 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home in Gardner. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
31895 West 171st Street
31895 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1567 sqft
Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan! This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
731 S Mulberry Street
731 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* This gorgeous brand new four bedroom, two bath home is located in Gardner, Kansas and close to local restaurants, gym, and entertainment venues.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
17187 Kill Creek Road
17187 Kill Creek Road, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1504 sqft
17187 Kill Creek Road Available 05/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view May 15th! This three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
766 S Magnolia Street
766 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* This gorgeous brand new four bedroom, two bath home is located in Gardner, Kansas and close to local restaurants, gym, and entertainment venues.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Rolling Ridge
1 Unit Available
Rolling Ridge
1000 West Elm Street, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$580
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Leasing Office: 600 S. Harrison St. #77 Olathe, KS 66061Landmark Realty's Olathe Haciendas offers One to Three Bedroom apartments. Experience Olathe Haciendas' world class staff with our Spanish speaking management and on-site maintenance team.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15946 S. Skyview Lane
15946 S Skyview Ln, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Hard to Find Olathe Condo-Available in JUNE!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26191 W 141st Terrace
26191 West 141st Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1515 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 14th! Ask about the Home Town Hero program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Somerset Oaks
813 N Mur Len Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$917
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1169 sqft
Attached garages, a 24-hour gym and a pool with a waterfall and sundeck are some of the luxury amenities at the pet-friendly apartment homes. Interiors boast built-in desks, nine-foot ceilings and fireplaces. Just off I-35.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$756
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
920 sqft
A Perfect Place to Call HomeMillcreek Woods Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in an ideal location in a well-kept residential area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Ridgeview
33 Units Available
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
860 sqft
Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, groceries and retail. Comfortable apartments feature air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include clubhouse, playground and pool. Dogs and cats are allowed.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
41 Units Available
Jefferson on the Lake
12251 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$723
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
746 sqft
Situated near I-35 and a short distance from Countryside Elementary School. Modern homes with patio/balcony, modern kitchen, private laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Residents have use of pool, playground and attractive courtyard.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
9 Units Available
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$714
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
753 sqft
Wingfield Club Apartments offers the best value in apartment living in Olathe. Surrounded by shopping and dining, residents at Wingfield enjoy the convenience of city living with the comfort of a neighborhood community.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road, Olathe, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
970 sqft
A Beautiful Apartment Community in Olathe, KS Located in the heart of Olathe, Deerfield Apartments puts you close to everything you enjoy. Come and enjoy relaxed living just steps away from everything you need.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
6 Units Available
BlackHawk Apartment Homes
22650 S Harrison St, Spring Hill, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
953 sqft
A new community that offers centralized access to virtually everything, these units offer amenities like upscale interior finishes, in-unit washers and dryers, patios and balconies and more. The community offers a playground and entertainment room.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
Havencroft
9 Units Available
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
1 Bedroom
$680
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.
City Guide for Gardner, KS

Gardner, Kansas, was originally founded at the point where the Santa Fe Trail, the California Trail and the Oregon Trail divided.

It was named, or so it's thought, as a way of honoring Governor Henry Joseph Gardner of Massachusetts. The city was founded in 1857 as a Free-Stater and was primarily a settling ground for people from Massachusetts. The city of Gardner is located in Johnson County, Kansas. According to the census of 2010, the city's populace was 19,123. The temperature variance throughout the year is pretty extreme -- with average highs in July of 89 degrees and lows in January of 19 degrees, you've either got to don a pair of short pants and a light top or wrap up in your winter woolies! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gardner, KS

Finding an apartment in Gardner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

