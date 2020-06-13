47 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gardner, KS
Gardner, Kansas, was originally founded at the point where the Santa Fe Trail, the California Trail and the Oregon Trail divided.
It was named, or so it's thought, as a way of honoring Governor Henry Joseph Gardner of Massachusetts. The city was founded in 1857 as a Free-Stater and was primarily a settling ground for people from Massachusetts. The city of Gardner is located in Johnson County, Kansas. According to the census of 2010, the city's populace was 19,123. The temperature variance throughout the year is pretty extreme -- with average highs in July of 89 degrees and lows in January of 19 degrees, you've either got to don a pair of short pants and a light top or wrap up in your winter woolies! See more
Finding an apartment in Gardner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.