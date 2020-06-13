Apartment List
/
KS
/
gardner
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gardner, KS

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
17179 South Baxter Street
17179 Baxter Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1652 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
580 South Walnut Street
580 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
592 South Walnut Street
592 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the corner lot/split entry/2 car garage, 6ft privacy fence, tray ceilings and electric fireplace in the living room. There is a walk-in closet in the master with built ins.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
586 South Walnut Street
586 South Walnut Street, Gardner, KS
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home in Gardner. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
771 S Cherry Street
771 South Cherry Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1625 sqft
771 S Cherry Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! This newer three bedroom, two bathroom home in the Plum Creek Community is a must see! This home features

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
775 S Magnolia Street
775 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS
775 S Magnolia Street Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 1st! Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in Gardner! This home WILL NOT last long.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
822 S Mulberry Street
822 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
822 S Mulberry Street Available 08/01/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 1st! Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in Gardner! This home WILL NOT last long.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
756 S Mulberry Street
756 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
756 S Mulberry Street Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Don't miss on this beautiful home in Gardner - it will go FAST! Awesome four bedroom, two bathroom home with

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
388 W Madison St
388 West Madison Avenue, Gardner, KS
Extraordinary Gardner Home-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740283?source=marketing Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31770 W 171st Street
31770 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1504 sqft
31770 W 171st Street Available 06/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on June 13th! Check out this three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
818 E Parma Way
818 Parma Way, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1305 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed Home - Remodeled 3 Bed home with lots of updates. Granite Counter tops in the kitchen with lots of cabinets. Nice Great Room on the lower level that walks in from the driveway.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
17272 Jennifer St
17272 Jennifer Street, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1308 sqft
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Check out the walkthrough Video : https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
31895 West 171st Street
31895 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS
Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan! This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.

1 of 31

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
731 S Mulberry Street
731 S Mulberry St, Gardner, KS
*Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* This gorgeous brand new four bedroom, two bath home is located in Gardner, Kansas and close to local restaurants, gym, and entertainment venues.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
17187 Kill Creek Road
17187 Kill Creek Road, Gardner, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1504 sqft
17187 Kill Creek Road Available 05/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view May 15th! This three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
766 S Magnolia Street
766 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS
*Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - *Pre-Leasing* This gorgeous brand new four bedroom, two bath home is located in Gardner, Kansas and close to local restaurants, gym, and entertainment venues.
Results within 5 miles of Gardner

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26191 W 141st Terrace
26191 West 141st Terrace, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1504 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home In A Gardner Neighborhood - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 14th! Ask about the Home Town Hero program! You could receive up to $200 off the first month's rent.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15946 S. Skyview Lane
15946 S Skyview Ln, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1361 sqft
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST. Hard to Find Olathe Condo-Available in JUNE!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Schedule a self-guided tour here: https://homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
118 S Saxony Drive
118 South Saxony Drive, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1704 sqft
Another great property provided by Tammie and Renters Warehouse! AVAILABLE NOW !-rented as of 6/11 Great location off Santa Fe and S. Parker (K-7) 3Bed/2Bath 1700 sqft split level Duplex with 1 car garage and unfinished basement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2648 W Whitney St
2648 West Whitney Street, Olathe, KS
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing team. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.
Results within 10 miles of Gardner
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Saddlewood
10 Units Available
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
We are conveniently located in the heart of Johnson County, putting you minutes away from Garmin, Sprint, Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1397 sqft
PineCrest is a beautiful Townhome Community located in the heart of Olathe, at the corner of 127th Street and Black Bob Road.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
Welcome to Fieldstone Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Havencroft
9 Units Available
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr, Olathe, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1306 sqft
Units include washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxurious community includes pool, guest parking, online payment portal and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-35 and downtown Kansas City.

June 2020 Gardner Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gardner Rent Report. Gardner rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gardner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Gardner Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gardner Rent Report. Gardner rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gardner rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gardner rents declined over the past month

Gardner rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Gardner stand at $916 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,124 for a two-bedroom. Gardner's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Kansas City Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gardner, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Kansas City metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Leawood has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,517, while one-bedrooms go for $1,238.
    • Grandview has the least expensive rents in the Kansas City metro, with a two-bedroom median of $844; rents were up 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Gardner rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Gardner, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Gardner is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Kansas as a whole logging rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.0% in Topeka and 1.6% in Wichita.
    • Gardner's median two-bedroom rent of $1,124 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Gardner.
    • While Gardner's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gardner than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Gardner.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Kansas City
    $750
    $920
    0
    1.1%
    Overland Park
    $990
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Kansas City
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Olathe
    $960
    $1,180
    0
    2%
    Independence
    $740
    $910
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Shawnee
    $860
    $1,060
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Blue Springs
    $910
    $1,120
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Lenexa
    $1,010
    $1,240
    0.2%
    5.6%
    Leawood
    $1,240
    $1,520
    -0.6%
    8.4%
    Grandview
    $690
    $840
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Belton
    $870
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Gardner
    $920
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Gardner 3 BedroomsGardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Garage
    Gardner Apartments with GymGardner Apartments with ParkingGardner Apartments with Pool
    Gardner Cheap PlacesGardner Dog Friendly ApartmentsGardner Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
    Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
    Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
    Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
    University of Missouri-Kansas City