Last updated April 2 2020 at 8:25 PM

9985 Ford Valley Lane

9985 Ford Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9985 Ford Valley Lane, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

pet friendly
pool table
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool table
media room
Stately executive home FOR LEASE OR SALE in one of Zionsville's most popular, rolling and centrally located neighborhoods. This grand home offers a smart floor plan that makes family gatherings easy and offers space for everyone! You'll love the FABULOUSLY LARGE cathedral great room with exposed beams & stone fireplace and the convenience of the formal dining room, office and parlor, plus a full, walk-out basement with party kitchen, storage, large gathering room for billiards, theatre room & the 5th BR/full bath. This home is ready for immediate occupancy. Pets are allowed by approval & $500 deposit. 12mo minimum lease. $75 application fee. Call to discuss purchase options, as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9985 Ford Valley Lane have any available units?
9985 Ford Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 9985 Ford Valley Lane have?
Some of 9985 Ford Valley Lane's amenities include pet friendly, pool table, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9985 Ford Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9985 Ford Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9985 Ford Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9985 Ford Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9985 Ford Valley Lane offer parking?
No, 9985 Ford Valley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9985 Ford Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9985 Ford Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9985 Ford Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 9985 Ford Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9985 Ford Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 9985 Ford Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9985 Ford Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9985 Ford Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9985 Ford Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9985 Ford Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

