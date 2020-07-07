9985 Ford Valley Lane

Amenities
Stately executive home FOR LEASE OR SALE in one of Zionsville's most popular, rolling and centrally located neighborhoods. This grand home offers a smart floor plan that makes family gatherings easy and offers space for everyone! You'll love the FABULOUSLY LARGE cathedral great room with exposed beams & stone fireplace and the convenience of the formal dining room, office and parlor, plus a full, walk-out basement with party kitchen, storage, large gathering room for billiards, theatre room & the 5th BR/full bath. This home is ready for immediate occupancy. Pets are allowed by approval & $500 deposit. 12mo minimum lease. $75 application fee. Call to discuss purchase options, as well.