9985 Ford Valley Lane

Amenities

pet friendly pool table fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool table media room

Stately executive home FOR LEASE OR SALE in one of Zionsville's most popular, rolling and centrally located neighborhoods. This grand home offers a smart floor plan that makes family gatherings easy and offers space for everyone! You'll love the FABULOUSLY LARGE cathedral great room with exposed beams & stone fireplace and the convenience of the formal dining room, office and parlor, plus a full, walk-out basement with party kitchen, storage, large gathering room for billiards, theatre room & the 5th BR/full bath. This home is ready for immediate occupancy. Pets are allowed by approval & $500 deposit. 12mo minimum lease. $75 application fee. Call to discuss purchase options, as well.