Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville. NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT. This unique property has a screened-in porch, large deck, and Mature tree growth in the backyard. Also included is an Additional Detached garage. Home features an updated kitchen with quality Stainless Appliances. Beautiful view of the pond from the rear of the home. New High-efficiency furnace and A/C as of 2010. This is a great home for relaxation and entertainment.



Additional Features: Open Floor-Plan, 2 Car Garage Attached Garage, Water Softener, Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, Covered Front Porch, Close to I-65, and The Village.



Great Room: 21X14

Dining Room: 14X11

Kitchen: 14X11

Master: 15X11

2nd: 12X11

3rd: 11X11



Directions: From Downtown, Zionsville take SR334 West 3 miles.



(RLNE2259301)