Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:56 AM

8195 Oak St

8195 Oak St · (317) 429-1061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN 46077

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8195 Oak St · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville. NEW FLOORING AND FRESH PAINT. This unique property has a screened-in porch, large deck, and Mature tree growth in the backyard. Also included is an Additional Detached garage. Home features an updated kitchen with quality Stainless Appliances. Beautiful view of the pond from the rear of the home. New High-efficiency furnace and A/C as of 2010. This is a great home for relaxation and entertainment.

Additional Features: Open Floor-Plan, 2 Car Garage Attached Garage, Water Softener, Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, Covered Front Porch, Close to I-65, and The Village.

Great Room: 21X14
Dining Room: 14X11
Kitchen: 14X11
Master: 15X11
2nd: 12X11
3rd: 11X11

Directions: From Downtown, Zionsville take SR334 West 3 miles.

(RLNE2259301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8195 Oak St have any available units?
8195 Oak St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8195 Oak St have?
Some of 8195 Oak St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8195 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
8195 Oak St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8195 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 8195 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 8195 Oak St offer parking?
Yes, 8195 Oak St does offer parking.
Does 8195 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8195 Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8195 Oak St have a pool?
No, 8195 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 8195 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 8195 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 8195 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8195 Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8195 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8195 Oak St has units with air conditioning.
