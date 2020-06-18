790 West Pine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Village living in the heart of Zionsville, this location is walking distance from downtown, Boone Village, and the Rail Trail! Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath rental is available now! Nice landscaping can be enjoyed from your front porch or enjoy the outdoor air from your semi-private backyard area. Unit comes with 1 bay in a shared garage and additional parking outside. The modern kitchen is recently updated with large sink and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the bedrooms and family room. Laundry room hook ups for your convenience. Washer and Dryer provided. Pets upon approval.