Zionsville Schools and Royal Run Amenties (pool/tennis/parks/play grds). This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is available and move-in ready. Master on the main and 2 bedrooms on upper level with full bath. The open concept boasts vaulted ceilings and a large eat-in kitchen. Stone fireplace adds to the cozy feel. Updated kitchen and baths. Fenced rear yard backs up to private green space. Great Anson location and close to schools, shopping, restaurants and I-65 for easy commute. Long term lease available.