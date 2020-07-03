All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 675 Morningside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
675 Morningside Dr
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:11 PM

675 Morningside Dr

675 Morningside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

675 Morningside Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077
Sugarbush Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0a226a080 ---- This gorgeous 5 bedroom and 3 full bathroom home located in the desirable neighborhood Sugarbush in Zionsville is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors. The main floor offers a large family room with fireplace (non-functional) as well as a separate living room. One bedroom with its own full bathroom on the main floor as well. The kitchen is perfect with plenty of upgraded cabinets and solid surface counter top space and is fully stocked with appliances. A lovely breakfast nook and a separate dining room are just off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms with a full bath along with the Master suite. The master suite has wonderful vaulted ceilings, separate vanities and a walk in closet. Both bathrooms upstairs have double vanities. You will be able to fully enjoy the large back yard with the screened in porch, outdoor deck and separate lower level patio area with fire pit and basketball goal. The finished basement is a dream and comes stocked with a pool table and ping pong table. Additional amenities include a 2.5 car attached garage, walk up attic storage, separate laundry room with sink and the washer and dryer are included. Cook-top, double oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer included! Security deposit = $1,999 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash * Water softener and alarm at the property available for your use (tenant responsible for any associated usage fees/maintenance/set-up). Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Attic Storage Living Room & Family Room Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Softener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Morningside Dr have any available units?
675 Morningside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 675 Morningside Dr have?
Some of 675 Morningside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Morningside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
675 Morningside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Morningside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 Morningside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 675 Morningside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 675 Morningside Dr offers parking.
Does 675 Morningside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Morningside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Morningside Dr have a pool?
No, 675 Morningside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 675 Morningside Dr have accessible units?
No, 675 Morningside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Morningside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Morningside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 Morningside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 675 Morningside Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion