675 Morningside Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court fire pit on-site laundry parking pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0a226a080 ---- This gorgeous 5 bedroom and 3 full bathroom home located in the desirable neighborhood Sugarbush in Zionsville is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors. The main floor offers a large family room with fireplace (non-functional) as well as a separate living room. One bedroom with its own full bathroom on the main floor as well. The kitchen is perfect with plenty of upgraded cabinets and solid surface counter top space and is fully stocked with appliances. A lovely breakfast nook and a separate dining room are just off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 more bedrooms with a full bath along with the Master suite. The master suite has wonderful vaulted ceilings, separate vanities and a walk in closet. Both bathrooms upstairs have double vanities. You will be able to fully enjoy the large back yard with the screened in porch, outdoor deck and separate lower level patio area with fire pit and basketball goal. The finished basement is a dream and comes stocked with a pool table and ping pong table. Additional amenities include a 2.5 car attached garage, walk up attic storage, separate laundry room with sink and the washer and dryer are included. Cook-top, double oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer included! Security deposit = $1,999 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash * Water softener and alarm at the property available for your use (tenant responsible for any associated usage fees/maintenance/set-up). Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Attic Storage Living Room & Family Room Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit Water Softener