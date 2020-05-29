All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 6565 Hunters Ridge South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
6565 Hunters Ridge South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6565 Hunters Ridge South

6565 Hunters S Rdg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6565 Hunters S Rdg, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 3 bath, 1,906 sf home is located in Zionsville, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6565 Hunters Ridge South have any available units?
6565 Hunters Ridge South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 6565 Hunters Ridge South have?
Some of 6565 Hunters Ridge South's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6565 Hunters Ridge South currently offering any rent specials?
6565 Hunters Ridge South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6565 Hunters Ridge South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6565 Hunters Ridge South is pet friendly.
Does 6565 Hunters Ridge South offer parking?
Yes, 6565 Hunters Ridge South does offer parking.
Does 6565 Hunters Ridge South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6565 Hunters Ridge South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6565 Hunters Ridge South have a pool?
No, 6565 Hunters Ridge South does not have a pool.
Does 6565 Hunters Ridge South have accessible units?
No, 6565 Hunters Ridge South does not have accessible units.
Does 6565 Hunters Ridge South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6565 Hunters Ridge South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6565 Hunters Ridge South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6565 Hunters Ridge South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion