All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 620 Bloor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
620 Bloor Lane
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:53 AM

620 Bloor Lane

620 Bloor Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

620 Bloor Ln, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exciting contemporary home will delight. High quality - high character living is seldom found as a rental. Superior location in the heart of Zionsville provides walk-ability to schools & Village. 5 Bedroom ranch design has hardwoods through main floor, Open plan begins with vaulted ceiling living room which flows to a STUNNING contemporary kitchen with granite, stainless, gas cooking, and large breakfast bar. Amazing views to the back overlook a large yard & pretty pond (part of the lot). Open-stainless staircase leads to finished walk-out basement with family room, entertainment bar, bonus, & 3 bedrooms & bath. Main floor laundry/mud area leads to 3-car attached garage. Rare opportunity for an A+ rental home to transition into Zionsville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Bloor Lane have any available units?
620 Bloor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 620 Bloor Lane have?
Some of 620 Bloor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Bloor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
620 Bloor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Bloor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 620 Bloor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 620 Bloor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 620 Bloor Lane offers parking.
Does 620 Bloor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 Bloor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Bloor Lane have a pool?
No, 620 Bloor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 620 Bloor Lane have accessible units?
No, 620 Bloor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Bloor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Bloor Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Bloor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Bloor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion