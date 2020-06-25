620 Bloor Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Exciting contemporary home will delight. High quality - high character living is seldom found as a rental. Superior location in the heart of Zionsville provides walk-ability to schools & Village. 5 Bedroom ranch design has hardwoods through main floor, Open plan begins with vaulted ceiling living room which flows to a STUNNING contemporary kitchen with granite, stainless, gas cooking, and large breakfast bar. Amazing views to the back overlook a large yard & pretty pond (part of the lot). Open-stainless staircase leads to finished walk-out basement with family room, entertainment bar, bonus, & 3 bedrooms & bath. Main floor laundry/mud area leads to 3-car attached garage. Rare opportunity for an A+ rental home to transition into Zionsville.