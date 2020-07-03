5643 South 950 E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now! Newly remodeled and ready for you! Great location with spacious yard - backs up to Zionsville Middle School. Walking distance to schools, Rail Trail, Mulberry Fields Park, and more! Brand new kitchen including countertops, cabinets, flooring, and newer appliances! Fresh paint throughout. Hardwood floors in the family room and both bedrooms. Bath has been completely remodeled as well. Washer and dryer included. Storage room attached to the back of the home for your extra items. Pets upon approval!