3511 Willow Road

This all-brick home is located in Zionsville, off 146th & Little Eagle Creek, minutes to Turkeyfoot Nature Park, Crooked Creek Golf Course and more! This hidden gem has lots of great amenities, including a large great room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace, a formal dining room with lovely hardwood floors and a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, center island and wine cooler. Great main level master suite, featuring a large bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower, jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Huge basement with workout area, bonus room, bedroom and a bath great for guests. You'll love the large patio and huge, wooded lot. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.