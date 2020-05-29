All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 3511 Willow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
3511 Willow Road
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

3511 Willow Road

3511 Willow Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3511 Willow Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This all-brick home is located in Zionsville, off 146th & Little Eagle Creek, minutes to Turkeyfoot Nature Park, Crooked Creek Golf Course and more! This hidden gem has lots of great amenities, including a large great room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace, a formal dining room with lovely hardwood floors and a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, center island and wine cooler. Great main level master suite, featuring a large bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower, jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. Huge basement with workout area, bonus room, bedroom and a bath great for guests. You'll love the large patio and huge, wooded lot. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Willow Road have any available units?
3511 Willow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 3511 Willow Road have?
Some of 3511 Willow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Willow Road currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Willow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Willow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 Willow Road is pet friendly.
Does 3511 Willow Road offer parking?
No, 3511 Willow Road does not offer parking.
Does 3511 Willow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Willow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Willow Road have a pool?
No, 3511 Willow Road does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Willow Road have accessible units?
No, 3511 Willow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Willow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Willow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 Willow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 Willow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion