Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Located in the Olde Dominion this one level ranch has 2 bedrooms and each has a full bath, plus there is a half bath for guests. Great room features vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Great room is open to the dining room with is large. Kitchen also has eat-in area. Great room is also open to a super nice sun-room. Master bedroom has large walk-in closest plus sliding glass door that opens to a patio. Two car garage. Washer and dryer included. Community has pool and tennis court.