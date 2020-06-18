All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

12347 Daugherty Dr.

12347 Daugherty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12347 Daugherty Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077
Zion Hills

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Coming Soon! - The majority of this home has been updated to include the kitchen w/ Granite countertops, both bathrooms and new carpet & paint in all rooms. Walking into a large living room that leads to the beautiful updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. An additional family room of the kitchen area full of great shelving. Down the hall is where you'll find the master suite & 2 additional bedrooms and updated hall bathroom. this home also features a massive fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Will not last long in this location!

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

(RLNE5359815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12347 Daugherty Dr. have any available units?
12347 Daugherty Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 12347 Daugherty Dr. have?
Some of 12347 Daugherty Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12347 Daugherty Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12347 Daugherty Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12347 Daugherty Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12347 Daugherty Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 12347 Daugherty Dr. offer parking?
No, 12347 Daugherty Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12347 Daugherty Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12347 Daugherty Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12347 Daugherty Dr. have a pool?
No, 12347 Daugherty Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12347 Daugherty Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12347 Daugherty Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12347 Daugherty Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12347 Daugherty Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12347 Daugherty Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12347 Daugherty Dr. has units with air conditioning.

