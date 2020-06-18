12347 Daugherty Dr.

Amenities

Coming Soon! - The majority of this home has been updated to include the kitchen w/ Granite countertops, both bathrooms and new carpet & paint in all rooms. Walking into a large living room that leads to the beautiful updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. An additional family room of the kitchen area full of great shelving. Down the hall is where you'll find the master suite & 2 additional bedrooms and updated hall bathroom. this home also features a massive fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Will not last long in this location!



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



(RLNE5359815)