Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Crystal-clean townhouse for rent in Zionsville! Office w/glass french doors on lower level has built-in bookshelves for functionality and beauty! Complete with all 2 inch window blinds, all appliances and 2 car garage. All bedroom ceilings are vaulted. Easy access to I-465, downtown, and all shopping, restaurants and hospitals within minutes. Zionsville school system. Condo will be repainted and new carpeting installed prior to move in.