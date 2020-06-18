All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

11287 Clarkston Road

11287 Clarkston Road · No Longer Available
Location

11287 Clarkston Road, Zionsville, IN 46077
Coventry Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in popular Coventry Ridge neighborhood for lease. Located on over 2.5 acres. Amazing outdoor spaces overlooking private backyard. Recently remodeled kitchen and master bath. First floor master bedroom. Large light filled family room that opens to backyard. Conveniently located close to shopping and interstate access on Michigan Road and 1 mile via sidewalks to the "Village" in Zionsville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11287 Clarkston Road have any available units?
11287 Clarkston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 11287 Clarkston Road have?
Some of 11287 Clarkston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11287 Clarkston Road currently offering any rent specials?
11287 Clarkston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11287 Clarkston Road pet-friendly?
No, 11287 Clarkston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 11287 Clarkston Road offer parking?
Yes, 11287 Clarkston Road offers parking.
Does 11287 Clarkston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11287 Clarkston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11287 Clarkston Road have a pool?
No, 11287 Clarkston Road does not have a pool.
Does 11287 Clarkston Road have accessible units?
No, 11287 Clarkston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11287 Clarkston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11287 Clarkston Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11287 Clarkston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11287 Clarkston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
