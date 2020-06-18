11287 Clarkston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in popular Coventry Ridge neighborhood for lease. Located on over 2.5 acres. Amazing outdoor spaces overlooking private backyard. Recently remodeled kitchen and master bath. First floor master bedroom. Large light filled family room that opens to backyard. Conveniently located close to shopping and interstate access on Michigan Road and 1 mile via sidewalks to the "Village" in Zionsville.