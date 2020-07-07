10315 Lemberger Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Like NEW Home in Zionsville! - This spectacular home was just built in 2018 and features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and an upstairs 'bonus' room. The upper level could be used as an 'in-law' suite or private office space since it features it's own bathroom. The kitchen is a dream with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, quartz counter tops and a double oven. This home feature lots of upgrades, including: LVP flooring, a fireplace, an awesome master shower and all cabinetry in house feature the 'soft close' drawers. This is a great neighborhood in a wonderful location in the Zionsville School District. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 deposit and $25/month pet rent. No Smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5219619)