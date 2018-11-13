All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
9660 Prairie Smoke Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:13 AM

9660 Prairie Smoke Drive

9660 Prairie Smoke Dr · (317) 844-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9660 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate town home for RENT!!Available July 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage. 9' first floor ceilings Family room with separate dining area, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops SS appliances , upgraded cabinets. 3 bedrooms upstairs , large master suite with double bowl vanity and Stand up shower, Big walk in closets . convenient upstairs laundry washer dryer included. Highly rated Hamilton southeastern Schools , close to shopping restaurants. Popular maintenance free community with pool. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive have any available units?
9660 Prairie Smoke Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive have?
Some of 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9660 Prairie Smoke Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive does offer parking.
Does 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive has a pool.
Does 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive have accessible units?
No, 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9660 Prairie Smoke Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

32 Union
17408 Ferris Street
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity