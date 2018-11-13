9660 Prairie Smoke Drive

Amenities
Immaculate town home for RENT!!Available July 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage. 9' first floor ceilings Family room with separate dining area, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops SS appliances , upgraded cabinets. 3 bedrooms upstairs , large master suite with double bowl vanity and Stand up shower, Big walk in closets . convenient upstairs laundry washer dryer included. Highly rated Hamilton southeastern Schools , close to shopping restaurants. Popular maintenance free community with pool. Pets allowed.