18904 Planer Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool playground fireplace

Awesome 3 BR, 2.5 BA in Mill Grove ! Open Entry. Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast Room, Bay Window, Wood Laminate Flooring and Plenty of Cabinet Space. Upstairs Loft. Master Retreat with Double Sink Vanity, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. Extra Large Backyard with Deck, Backs up to Community Walking Trail. Community Pool and Park/Playground. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.