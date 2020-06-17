14985 Deer Trail Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in the Meadows of Shelborne. This home boasts a beautiful open floor plan with plenty a room to entertain. The little things add up in this house! Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with a garden tub and stand up shower. Not to mention the great walk in closet. If that's not enough room, the loft gives you space to stretch out and enjoy some downtime. you'll love the privacy of the backyard! The home is situated between State Road 37 and I 69, so the location could not be any better!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



