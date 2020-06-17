All apartments in Noblesville
14985 Deer Trail Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:07 PM

14985 Deer Trail Drive

14985 Deer Trail Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14985 Deer Trail Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in the Meadows of Shelborne. This home boasts a beautiful open floor plan with plenty a room to entertain. The little things add up in this house! Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with a garden tub and stand up shower. Not to mention the great walk in closet. If that's not enough room, the loft gives you space to stretch out and enjoy some downtime. you'll love the privacy of the backyard! The home is situated between State Road 37 and I 69, so the location could not be any better!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14985 Deer Trail Drive have any available units?
14985 Deer Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14985 Deer Trail Drive have?
Some of 14985 Deer Trail Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14985 Deer Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14985 Deer Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14985 Deer Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14985 Deer Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14985 Deer Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 14985 Deer Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14985 Deer Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14985 Deer Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14985 Deer Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 14985 Deer Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14985 Deer Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 14985 Deer Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14985 Deer Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14985 Deer Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
