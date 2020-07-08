All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

11610 Harvest Moon Drive

11610 Harvest Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11610 Harvest Moon Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
media room
The spacious main level floor plan is easy to live in with your family or entertaining with an open layout including the Great Room, Den/Library, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with large Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Room & Mud Room. The 2nd level features a Master Suite w/ a sitting area & Master Bath w/ tub, large custom tiled shower, double vanity & custom built in closet. A 2nd Bedroom/Bath plus the 3rd and 4th Bedrooms w/ Jack & Jill Bath & Laundry Room completes the layout. Perfect Lower level for entertaining with a 5th Bedroom/Bath, Theater Rm, Wet Bar & Wine Cellar.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

