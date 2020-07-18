10887 FIELD CRESCENT Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

4BR Monarch Springs, Corner Lot, 2 Story home in quiet neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout home, fireplace surrounded by marble. Beautiful wrought iron stairways! Huge Main Level Master BR, walk in closet with private staircase to hideaway loft. MBath with dual sinks. Unique floor plan, with neutral colors throughout. Spacious game rm/loft on 2nd level. Breakfast nook! Large custom laundry room. Near Stony Creek Shops! W&D included. Pets with approval 25/mo plus additional 300 security deposit. Available for immediate move in!