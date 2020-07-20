1710 South State Road 135

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath brick duplex in Greenwood! Wonderful laminate wood floors throughout the entire house, family room flows into the dining area, large master bedroom, patio and a great yard! Pets allowed with owner approval, and an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.