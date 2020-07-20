All apartments in Johnson County
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:03 PM

1710 South State Road 135

1710 S State Road 135 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1710 S State Road 135, Johnson County, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath brick duplex in Greenwood! Wonderful laminate wood floors throughout the entire house, family room flows into the dining area, large master bedroom, patio and a great yard! Pets allowed with owner approval, and an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 South State Road 135 have any available units?
1710 South State Road 135 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson County, IN.
Is 1710 South State Road 135 currently offering any rent specials?
1710 South State Road 135 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 South State Road 135 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 South State Road 135 is pet friendly.
Does 1710 South State Road 135 offer parking?
No, 1710 South State Road 135 does not offer parking.
Does 1710 South State Road 135 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 South State Road 135 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 South State Road 135 have a pool?
No, 1710 South State Road 135 does not have a pool.
Does 1710 South State Road 135 have accessible units?
No, 1710 South State Road 135 does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 South State Road 135 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 South State Road 135 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 South State Road 135 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 South State Road 135 does not have units with air conditioning.
