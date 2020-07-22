Rent Calculator
All apartments in Hamilton County
Find more places like 630 Village Place South Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hamilton County, IN
/
630 Village Place South Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
630 Village Place South Drive
630 Village Place South Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
630 Village Place South Dr, Hamilton County, IN 46280
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated townhouse with new kitchen and bathrooms. Large bedrooms and near I465 access. Great Carmel Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 630 Village Place South Drive have any available units?
630 Village Place South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hamilton County, IN
.
What amenities does 630 Village Place South Drive have?
Some of 630 Village Place South Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 630 Village Place South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
630 Village Place South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Village Place South Drive pet-friendly?
No, 630 Village Place South Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hamilton County
.
Does 630 Village Place South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 630 Village Place South Drive offers parking.
Does 630 Village Place South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Village Place South Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Village Place South Drive have a pool?
No, 630 Village Place South Drive does not have a pool.
Does 630 Village Place South Drive have accessible units?
No, 630 Village Place South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Village Place South Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Village Place South Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Village Place South Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Village Place South Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
