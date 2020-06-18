978 Spring Meadow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom ranch in Greenwood! Explore this home via interactive 3D home tour, complete with floor plans, video & more. Updated kitchen features tile flooring stainless steel GE appliances, tile backsplash, & beautiful glass-front cabinetry. Relax in the open concept great room with vaulted ceiling & gas-burning brick fireplace or outside on the gorgeous wood deck with pergola. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, full bathroom, & split floorplan for added privacy. Finished 2-car garage & walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms offer abundant storage space. Great location with convenient access to downtown Greenwood & I-65. Pets allowed with approval. See attachment for pet agreement.