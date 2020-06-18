All apartments in Greenwood
978 Spring Meadow Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

978 Spring Meadow Drive

978 Spring Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

978 Spring Meadow Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this charming 3 bedroom ranch in Greenwood! Explore this home via interactive 3D home tour, complete with floor plans, video & more. Updated kitchen features tile flooring stainless steel GE appliances, tile backsplash, & beautiful glass-front cabinetry. Relax in the open concept great room with vaulted ceiling & gas-burning brick fireplace or outside on the gorgeous wood deck with pergola. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, full bathroom, & split floorplan for added privacy. Finished 2-car garage & walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms offer abundant storage space. Great location with convenient access to downtown Greenwood & I-65. Pets allowed with approval. See attachment for pet agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 978 Spring Meadow Drive have any available units?
978 Spring Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 978 Spring Meadow Drive have?
Some of 978 Spring Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 978 Spring Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
978 Spring Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 Spring Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 978 Spring Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 978 Spring Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 978 Spring Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 978 Spring Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 978 Spring Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 Spring Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 978 Spring Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 978 Spring Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 978 Spring Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 978 Spring Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 978 Spring Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
