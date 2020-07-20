All apartments in Greenwood
974 Red Maple

974 Red Maple · No Longer Available
Location

974 Red Maple, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Condo In Greenwood! Nicely decorated with neutral colors. Lots of square footage for the price. All appliances are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

