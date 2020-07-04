748 Mountain Pine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c46ca906a ---- Very welcoming move-in ready 3 bedroom! Plenty of counter space and cabinet storage in the kitchen. The large dining area leads to the patio and privacy fenced backyard. Unwind in the master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and relaxing garden tub! Clark-Pleasant Community Schools. Miuntes from Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants and entertainment! Easy access to major highways. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply. 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Attached 2 Car Garage High Vaulted Ceilings Wood Style Flooring