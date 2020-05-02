All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 732 Wheatgrass Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
732 Wheatgrass Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

732 Wheatgrass Drive

732 Wheatgrass Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

732 Wheatgrass Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Story Home. Step inside this spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, two story home that boasts of over over 2,000 sq ft, completely updated, with huge back yard ,2 car garage and is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. This well maintained home features a large Master complete with en-suite & walk-in closet, new carpet & laminate flooring throughout. Within the last 2 years New Top of the line Trane HVAC system, New Hot Water Heater, all new light fixtures and so much more. Kitchen highlights include all new SS appliances, new White faux blinds & room for the whole family to sit down for dinner. You’ll fall in love with how nice this home is so schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Wheatgrass Drive have any available units?
732 Wheatgrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 Wheatgrass Drive have?
Some of 732 Wheatgrass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Wheatgrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
732 Wheatgrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Wheatgrass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 732 Wheatgrass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 732 Wheatgrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 732 Wheatgrass Drive offers parking.
Does 732 Wheatgrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 Wheatgrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Wheatgrass Drive have a pool?
No, 732 Wheatgrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 732 Wheatgrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 732 Wheatgrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Wheatgrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 Wheatgrass Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University