732 Wheatgrass Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Two Story Home. Step inside this spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, two story home that boasts of over over 2,000 sq ft, completely updated, with huge back yard ,2 car garage and is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. This well maintained home features a large Master complete with en-suite & walk-in closet, new carpet & laminate flooring throughout. Within the last 2 years New Top of the line Trane HVAC system, New Hot Water Heater, all new light fixtures and so much more. Kitchen highlights include all new SS appliances, new White faux blinds & room for the whole family to sit down for dinner. You’ll fall in love with how nice this home is so schedule your showing today.