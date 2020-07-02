701 BREWER Place

Amenities

Super clean move-in ready one-bedroom full-size apartment in a lovely Greenwood Community. This privately owned apartment building has five apartments, and the available apartment is on the lowest level of the building. Enjoy private, off-street parking. Relax knowing the owner pays the following utilities; heat, water, sewer and trash pickup. Tenant will only need to pay the electric. Grounds are maintained by the owner. Snow removal is up to the tenant. There is a two-year minimum lease requirement. One parking space assigned to the future tenant of Apartment #5.