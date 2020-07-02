All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 701 BREWER Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
701 BREWER Place
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:24 AM

701 BREWER Place

701 Brewer Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

701 Brewer Place, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Super clean move-in ready one-bedroom full-size apartment in a lovely Greenwood Community. This privately owned apartment building has five apartments, and the available apartment is on the lowest level of the building. Enjoy private, off-street parking. Relax knowing the owner pays the following utilities; heat, water, sewer and trash pickup. Tenant will only need to pay the electric. Grounds are maintained by the owner. Snow removal is up to the tenant. There is a two-year minimum lease requirement. One parking space assigned to the future tenant of Apartment #5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 BREWER Place have any available units?
701 BREWER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 701 BREWER Place currently offering any rent specials?
701 BREWER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 BREWER Place pet-friendly?
No, 701 BREWER Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 701 BREWER Place offer parking?
Yes, 701 BREWER Place offers parking.
Does 701 BREWER Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 BREWER Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 BREWER Place have a pool?
No, 701 BREWER Place does not have a pool.
Does 701 BREWER Place have accessible units?
No, 701 BREWER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 701 BREWER Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 BREWER Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 BREWER Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 BREWER Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University